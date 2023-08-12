English
    Reliance Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,564.60 crore, down 9.84% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,564.60 crore in June 2023 down 9.84% from Rs. 6,171.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 567.30 crore in June 2023 down 758.12% from Rs. 66.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.45 crore in June 2023 down 58.09% from Rs. 511.70 crore in June 2022.

    Reliance Infra shares closed at 175.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.87% returns over the last 6 months and 52.45% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,564.604,159.276,171.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,564.604,159.276,171.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,365.392,832.684,824.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost266.94257.64267.30
    Depreciation370.80365.56350.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses798.541,258.29746.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-237.07-554.90-15.86
    Other Income80.7255.18177.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-156.35-499.72161.52
    Interest570.73643.08526.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-727.08-1,142.80-365.08
    Exceptional Items232.20-1,422.65474.37
    P/L Before Tax-494.88-2,565.45109.29
    Tax-0.05-1.273.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-494.83-2,564.18105.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-494.83-2,564.18105.72
    Minority Interest---221.76-157.70
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-72.4780.63-14.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-567.30-2,705.31-66.11
    Equity Share Capital351.83351.83263.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.13-9.11-2.51
    Diluted EPS-19.13-9.11-2.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.13-9.11-2.51
    Diluted EPS-19.13-9.11-2.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

