Reliance Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,564.60 crore, down 9.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,564.60 crore in June 2023 down 9.84% from Rs. 6,171.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 567.30 crore in June 2023 down 758.12% from Rs. 66.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.45 crore in June 2023 down 58.09% from Rs. 511.70 crore in June 2022.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 175.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.87% returns over the last 6 months and 52.45% over the last 12 months.