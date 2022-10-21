Reliance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232,863.00 crore, up 33.75% Y-o-Y

|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|232,863.00
|223,113.00
|174,104.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|232,863.00
|223,113.00
|174,104.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116,952.00
|130,528.00
|82,212.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|46,538.00
|37,231.00
|33,198.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3,919.00
|-20,890.00
|-1,981.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6,153.00
|6,003.00
|4,580.00
|Depreciation
|9,730.00
|8,946.00
|7,230.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35,915.00
|32,244.00
|30,075.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21,494.00
|29,051.00
|18,790.00
|Other Income
|3,514.00
|2,247.00
|4,224.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25,008.00
|31,298.00
|23,014.00
|Interest
|4,554.00
|3,997.00
|3,819.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20,454.00
|27,301.00
|19,195.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20,454.00
|27,301.00
|19,195.00
|Tax
|4,867.00
|7,793.00
|3,755.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15,587.00
|19,508.00
|15,440.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15,587.00
|19,508.00
|15,440.00
|Minority Interest
|-1,856.00
|-1,488.00
|-1,799.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-75.00
|-65.00
|39.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13,656.00
|17,955.00
|13,680.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,766.00
|6,765.00
|6,551.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.18
|26.54
|20.88
|Diluted EPS
|20.18
|26.54
|20.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.18
|26.54
|20.88
|Diluted EPS
|20.18
|26.54
|20.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited