    Reliance Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.00 crore, down 6.74% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.74% from Rs. 89.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,816.00 crore in December 2022 down 310.73% from Rs. 1,416.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2022 up 56.52% from Rs. 23.00 crore in December 2021.

    Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.75 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.60% returns over the last 6 months and -42.62% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Communications
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.0084.0089.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.0084.0089.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.0011.0015.00
    Depreciation28.0028.0032.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.00110.0097.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-40.00-65.00-55.00
    Other Income2.001.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.00-64.00-55.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-38.00-64.00-55.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-38.00-64.00-55.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-38.00-64.00-55.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-5,778.00-1,518.00-1,361.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5,816.00-1,582.00-1,416.00
    Equity Share Capital1,383.001,383.001,383.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.19-5.77-5.15
    Diluted EPS-21.19-5.77-5.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.19-5.77-5.15
    Diluted EPS-21.19-5.77-5.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
