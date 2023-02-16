Reliance Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.00 crore, down 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.74% from Rs. 89.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,816.00 crore in December 2022 down 310.73% from Rs. 1,416.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2022 up 56.52% from Rs. 23.00 crore in December 2021.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.75 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.60% returns over the last 6 months and -42.62% over the last 12 months.