Reliance Comm Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 136.00 crore, down 30.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.00 crore in September 2021 down 30.96% from Rs. 197.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,624.00 crore in September 2021 down 14.37% from Rs. 1,420.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2021 up 137.5% from Rs. 16.00 crore in September 2020.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 2.75 on November 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.58% returns over the last 6 months and 77.42% over the last 12 months.