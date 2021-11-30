MARKET NEWS

Reliance Comm Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 136.00 crore, down 30.96% Y-o-Y

November 30, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 136.00 crore in September 2021 down 30.96% from Rs. 197.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,624.00 crore in September 2021 down 14.37% from Rs. 1,420.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2021 up 137.5% from Rs. 16.00 crore in September 2020.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 2.75 on November 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.58% returns over the last 6 months and 77.42% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Communications
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations136.00149.00197.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations136.00149.00197.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.0018.0030.00
Depreciation39.0037.0039.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses124.00162.00185.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-45.00-68.00-57.00
Other Income12.005.002.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.00-63.00-55.00
Interest12.0012.0011.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-45.00-75.00-66.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-45.00-75.00-66.00
Tax2.001.004.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-47.00-76.00-70.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-1,582.00-1,536.00-1,355.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,629.00-1,612.00-1,425.00
Minority Interest5.005.006.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----1.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,624.00-1,607.00-1,420.00
Equity Share Capital1,383.001,383.001,383.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.92-5.86-5.18
Diluted EPS-5.92-5.86-5.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.92-5.86-5.18
Diluted EPS-5.92-5.86-5.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Reliance Comm #Reliance Communications #Results #Telecommunications - Service
first published: Nov 30, 2021 09:33 am

