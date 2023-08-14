English
    Reliance Comm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.00 crore, down 20% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.00 crore in June 2023 down 20% from Rs. 125.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,965.00 crore in June 2023 down 11.33% from Rs. 1,765.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.00 crore in June 2023 up 205% from Rs. 20.00 crore in June 2022.

    Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.64% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Communications
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.00111.00125.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.00111.00125.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.0010.0016.00
    Depreciation32.0032.0037.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.0070.00133.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.00-1.00-61.00
    Other Income12.0012.004.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.0011.00-57.00
    Interest12.0011.0012.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.00---69.00
    Exceptional Items4.00----
    P/L Before Tax-19.00---69.00
    Tax---3.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.003.00-69.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1,946.00-1,885.00-1,695.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,965.00-1,882.00-1,764.00
    Minority Interest-----2.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----1.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,965.00-1,882.00-1,765.00
    Equity Share Capital1,383.001,383.001,383.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.16-6.86-6.43
    Diluted EPS-7.16-6.86-6.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.16-6.86-6.43
    Diluted EPS-7.16-6.86-6.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Reliance Comm #Reliance Communications #Results #Telecommunications - Service
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

