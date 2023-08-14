Reliance Comm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.00 crore, down 20% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.00 crore in June 2023 down 20% from Rs. 125.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,965.00 crore in June 2023 down 11.33% from Rs. 1,765.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.00 crore in June 2023 up 205% from Rs. 20.00 crore in June 2022.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.64% over the last 12 months.