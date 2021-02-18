Regal Entertain Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 14.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 14.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 131.98% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Regal Entertain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

Regal Entertain shares closed at 9.63 on December 29, 2020 (BSE)