Ratnamani Metal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.27 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,112.27 crore in June 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 976.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.61 crore in June 2023 up 57.39% from Rs. 86.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.49 crore in June 2023 up 48.8% from Rs. 139.44 crore in June 2022.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 19.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.38 in June 2022.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 2,578.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.33% returns over the last 6 months and 48.98% over the last 12 months.