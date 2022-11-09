English
    Rategain Travel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.83 crore, up 52.83% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rategain Travel Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.83 crore in September 2022 up 52.83% from Rs. 17.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 354.82% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in September 2022 up 128.07% from Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2021.

    Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

    Rategain Travel shares closed at 294.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.80% returns over the last 6 months

    Rategain Travel Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.8324.9817.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.8324.9817.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.6821.1917.76
    Depreciation0.930.940.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.735.084.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.51-2.22-5.90
    Other Income5.485.976.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.973.750.78
    Interest0.340.390.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.633.360.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.633.360.73
    Tax0.701.100.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.932.260.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.932.260.43
    Equity Share Capital10.8210.8010.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.210.04
    Diluted EPS0.180.21--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.210.04
    Diluted EPS0.180.21--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am