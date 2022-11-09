Rategain Travel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.83 crore, up 52.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.83 crore in September 2022 up 52.83% from Rs. 17.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 354.82% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in September 2022 up 128.07% from Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2021.

Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Rategain Travel shares closed at 294.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.80% returns over the last 6 months