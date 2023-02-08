Rashtriya Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,235.14 crore, up 68.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,235.14 crore in December 2022 up 68.55% from Rs. 3,699.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.18 crore in December 2022 up 71.73% from Rs. 141.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 476.66 crore in December 2022 up 78.91% from Rs. 266.43 crore in December 2021.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2021.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 109.45 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.21% returns over the last 6 months and 40.59% over the last 12 months.