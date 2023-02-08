English
    Business Earnings

    Rashtriya Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,235.14 crore, up 68.55% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,235.14 crore in December 2022 up 68.55% from Rs. 3,699.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.18 crore in December 2022 up 71.73% from Rs. 141.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 476.66 crore in December 2022 up 78.91% from Rs. 266.43 crore in December 2021.

    Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,235.145,575.953,699.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,235.145,575.953,699.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,504.762,596.021,570.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.271,783.26559.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,113.87-1,399.96-122.05
    Power & Fuel--1,693.891,000.77
    Employees Cost173.70164.27162.14
    Depreciation51.1456.2545.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,969.23333.49305.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax387.17348.73177.55
    Other Income38.3521.5743.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax425.52370.30220.94
    Interest70.4759.1026.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax355.05311.20194.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax355.05311.20194.35
    Tax111.8753.7452.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities243.18257.46141.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period243.18257.46141.61
    Equity Share Capital551.69551.69551.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.414.672.57
    Diluted EPS4.414.672.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.414.672.57
    Diluted EPS4.414.672.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited