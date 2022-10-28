Rane Holdings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 879.29 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 879.29 crore in September 2022 up 27.1% from Rs. 691.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.10 crore in September 2022 up 33.55% from Rs. 15.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.83 crore in September 2022 up 41.47% from Rs. 47.24 crore in September 2021.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.54 in September 2021.