English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rama Phosphates Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.87 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Phosphates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 249.87 crore in September 2022 up 0.7% from Rs. 248.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2022 down 39.32% from Rs. 22.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.41 crore in September 2022 down 31.79% from Rs. 34.32 crore in September 2021.

    Rama Phosphates EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.84 in September 2021.

    Close

    Rama Phosphates shares closed at 268.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)

    Rama Phosphates
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations249.87174.69248.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations249.87174.69248.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials149.78140.23163.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.390.480.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.98-29.18-1.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.178.217.16
    Depreciation2.552.652.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.3129.7544.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6922.5532.09
    Other Income0.170.140.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8622.6932.25
    Interest2.232.321.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.6320.3731.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.6320.3731.04
    Tax4.854.908.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.7915.4722.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.7915.4722.72
    Equity Share Capital17.6717.6717.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.798.7412.84
    Diluted EPS7.798.7412.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.798.7412.84
    Diluted EPS7.798.7412.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Rama Phosphates #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:24 am