Rama Phosphates Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 96.62 crore, down 42.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.62 crore in March 2020 down 42.14% from Rs. 167.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2020 down 33.91% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2020 down 40.08% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2019.

Rama Phosphates EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2019.

Rama Phosphates shares closed at 41.45 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.89% returns over the last 6 months and -42.19% over the last 12 months.