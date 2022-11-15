Rajasthan Cylin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.11 crore, up 56.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.11 crore in September 2022 up 56.47% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 123.97% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 52.17% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

Rajasthan Cylin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.23 in September 2021.

Rajasthan Cylin shares closed at 54.30 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 101.11% returns over the last 6 months and 224.18% over the last 12 months.