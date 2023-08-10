Rajapalayam Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 200.76 crore, down 0.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.76 crore in June 2023 down 0.28% from Rs. 201.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.77 crore in June 2023 up 32.72% from Rs. 17.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.87 crore in June 2023 down 66.29% from Rs. 41.14 crore in June 2022.

Rajapalayam EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 44.00 in June 2022.

Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)