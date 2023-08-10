English
    Rajapalayam Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 200.76 crore, down 0.28% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajapalayam Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 200.76 crore in June 2023 down 0.28% from Rs. 201.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.77 crore in June 2023 up 32.72% from Rs. 17.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.87 crore in June 2023 down 66.29% from Rs. 41.14 crore in June 2022.

    Rajapalayam EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 44.00 in June 2022.

    Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Rajapalayam Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations200.76220.60200.14
    Other Operating Income--0.721.19
    Total Income From Operations200.76221.32201.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials106.76116.81124.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.478.637.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.104.91-36.28
    Power & Fuel--17.79--
    Employees Cost26.1126.4025.46
    Depreciation14.0713.8413.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.3524.3541.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.108.5925.08
    Other Income1.902.292.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.2010.8827.31
    Interest15.5714.3611.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.77-3.4815.41
    Exceptional Items23.590.028.03
    P/L Before Tax7.82-3.4623.44
    Tax-3.17-6.655.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.993.1917.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.993.1917.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates12.7825.55--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.7728.7417.91
    Equity Share Capital9.209.208.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.0032.0044.00
    Diluted EPS26.0032.0044.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.0032.0044.00
    Diluted EPS26.0032.0044.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

