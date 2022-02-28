Rain Industries Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,026.05 crore, up 52.49% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,026.05 crore in December 2021 up 52.49% from Rs. 2,640.23 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.96 crore in December 2021 down 131.59% from Rs. 306.95 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 543.08 crore in December 2021 down 30.82% from Rs. 785.06 crore in December 2020.
Rain Industries shares closed at 199.20 on February 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.82% returns over the last 6 months and 19.68% over the last 12 months.
|Rain Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,026.05
|3,849.01
|2,640.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,026.05
|3,849.01
|2,640.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,075.36
|1,831.75
|980.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|401.11
|368.33
|184.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-315.27
|-148.78
|26.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|294.80
|312.39
|291.03
|Depreciation
|199.86
|199.03
|216.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,081.60
|852.84
|777.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|288.60
|433.44
|163.82
|Other Income
|54.62
|58.69
|404.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|343.22
|492.12
|568.07
|Interest
|119.22
|117.49
|123.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|224.00
|374.63
|444.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|224.00
|374.63
|444.39
|Tax
|295.76
|105.71
|122.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-71.76
|268.92
|321.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-71.76
|268.92
|321.44
|Minority Interest
|-24.65
|-33.35
|-15.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.55
|--
|0.55
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-96.96
|235.56
|306.95
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|7.00
|9.13
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|7.00
|9.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|7.00
|9.13
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|7.00
|9.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
