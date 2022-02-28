Rain Industries Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,026.05 crore, up 52.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,026.05 crore in December 2021 up 52.49% from Rs. 2,640.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.96 crore in December 2021 down 131.59% from Rs. 306.95 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 543.08 crore in December 2021 down 30.82% from Rs. 785.06 crore in December 2020.

Rain Industries shares closed at 199.20 on February 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.82% returns over the last 6 months and 19.68% over the last 12 months.