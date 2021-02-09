Raghuvir Synth Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.90 crore, up 92.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.90 crore in December 2020 up 92.15% from Rs. 27.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2020 up 111.97% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2020 up 76.49% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2019.

Raghuvir Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 6.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.26 in December 2019.

Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 218.00 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.80% returns over the last 6 months