Punj Lloyd Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 616.30 crore, down 38.53% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 616.30 crore in September 2018 down 38.53% from Rs. 1,002.58 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,465.57 crore in September 2018 down 489.96% from Rs. 248.42 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,194.76 crore in September 2018 down 2366.67% from Rs. 52.71 crore in September 2017.

Punj Lloyd shares closed at 8.75 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -48.83% returns over the last 6 months and -60.50% over the last 12 months.