Punj Lloyd Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 616.30 crore, down 38.53% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punj Lloyd are:
Net Sales at Rs 616.30 crore in September 2018 down 38.53% from Rs. 1,002.58 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,465.57 crore in September 2018 down 489.96% from Rs. 248.42 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,194.76 crore in September 2018 down 2366.67% from Rs. 52.71 crore in September 2017.
Punj Lloyd shares closed at 8.75 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -48.83% returns over the last 6 months and -60.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Punj Lloyd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|616.30
|1,029.28
|1,002.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|616.30
|1,029.28
|1,002.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|101.98
|375.93
|643.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|112.19
|117.77
|82.84
|Depreciation
|24.98
|25.91
|30.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,747.48
|586.75
|306.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,370.33
|-77.08
|-61.46
|Other Income
|150.59
|94.16
|83.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,219.74
|17.08
|21.96
|Interest
|245.83
|232.72
|270.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,465.57
|-215.64
|-248.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,465.57
|-215.64
|-248.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,465.57
|-215.64
|-248.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,465.57
|-215.64
|-248.42
|Equity Share Capital
|67.12
|67.12
|67.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-43.67
|-6.43
|-7.41
|Diluted EPS
|-43.67
|-6.43
|-7.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-43.67
|-6.43
|-7.41
|Diluted EPS
|-43.67
|-6.43
|-7.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited