Punj Lloyd Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 475.59 crore, down 53.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punj Lloyd are:
Net Sales at Rs 475.59 crore in December 2018 down 53.34% from Rs. 1,019.36 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,795.06 crore in December 2018 down 1419.47% from Rs. 183.95 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,329.33 crore in December 2018 down 2590.31% from Rs. 53.38 crore in December 2017.
Punj Lloyd shares closed at 2.40 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -83.22% returns over the last 6 months and -88.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Punj Lloyd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|475.59
|616.30
|1,019.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|475.59
|616.30
|1,019.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|254.42
|101.98
|499.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|122.32
|112.19
|100.10
|Depreciation
|20.95
|24.98
|30.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,463.63
|1,747.48
|482.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,385.73
|-1,370.33
|-93.28
|Other Income
|35.45
|150.59
|116.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,350.28
|-1,219.74
|22.93
|Interest
|245.78
|245.83
|206.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,596.06
|-1,465.57
|-183.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,596.06
|-1,465.57
|-183.95
|Tax
|1,199.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,795.06
|-1,465.57
|-183.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,795.06
|-1,465.57
|-183.95
|Equity Share Capital
|67.12
|67.12
|67.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-83.29
|-43.67
|-5.48
|Diluted EPS
|-83.29
|-43.67
|-5.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-83.29
|-43.67
|-5.48
|Diluted EPS
|-83.29
|-43.67
|-5.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited