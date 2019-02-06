Punj Lloyd Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 475.59 crore, down 53.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 475.59 crore in December 2018 down 53.34% from Rs. 1,019.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,795.06 crore in December 2018 down 1419.47% from Rs. 183.95 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,329.33 crore in December 2018 down 2590.31% from Rs. 53.38 crore in December 2017.

Punj Lloyd shares closed at 2.40 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -83.22% returns over the last 6 months and -88.21% over the last 12 months.