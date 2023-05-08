PTL Enterprises Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.07 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.07 crore in March 2023 up 1.77% from Rs. 15.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2023 down 25.89% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2023 up 3.35% from Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2022.

PTL Enterprises EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

PTL Enterprises shares closed at 32.55 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.52% returns over the last 6 months and 1.09% over the last 12 months.