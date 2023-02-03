English
    PTL Enterprises Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.09 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTL Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.09 crore in December 2022 up 1.77% from Rs. 15.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2022 down 32.46% from Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.62 crore in December 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 14.40 crore in December 2021.

    PTL Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.0916.0915.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.0916.0915.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.710.670.58
    Depreciation0.520.510.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.830.930.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.0413.9913.80
    Other Income0.063.740.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1017.7213.93
    Interest1.781.951.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.3215.7812.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.3215.7812.10
    Tax6.366.893.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.968.898.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.968.898.83
    Equity Share Capital13.2413.2413.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.670.67
    Diluted EPS0.450.670.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.670.67
    Diluted EPS0.450.670.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited