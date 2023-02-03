PTL Enterprises Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.09 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.09 crore in December 2022 up 1.77% from Rs. 15.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2022 down 32.46% from Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.62 crore in December 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 14.40 crore in December 2021.

PTL Enterprises EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2021.

