Prism Cement Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,525.41 crore, up 4.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,525.41 crore in December 2020 up 4.31% from Rs. 1,462.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.24 crore in December 2020 up 1515.2% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.07 crore in December 2020 up 46.22% from Rs. 134.78 crore in December 2019.

Prism Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Prism Cement shares closed at 90.00 on January 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 97.37% returns over the last 6 months and 23.29% over the last 12 months.