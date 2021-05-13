Prince Pipes Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 761.36 crore, up 76.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 761.36 crore in March 2021 up 76.75% from Rs. 430.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.22 crore in March 2021 up 243.79% from Rs. 28.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.29 crore in March 2021 up 140.91% from Rs. 62.80 crore in March 2020.

Prince Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 8.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.96 in March 2020.

Prince Pipes shares closed at 585.65 on May 11, 2021 (NSE)