Prince Pipes Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 761.36 crore, up 76.75% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prince Pipes & Fittings are:

Net Sales at Rs 761.36 crore in March 2021 up 76.75% from Rs. 430.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.22 crore in March 2021 up 243.79% from Rs. 28.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.29 crore in March 2021 up 140.91% from Rs. 62.80 crore in March 2020.

Prince Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 8.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.96 in March 2020.

Prince Pipes shares closed at 585.65 on May 11, 2021 (NSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations761.36549.01430.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations761.36549.01430.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials484.02334.42311.77
Purchase of Traded Goods12.8311.7511.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.7710.19-23.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost27.4927.4924.17
Depreciation15.0915.0814.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses90.9862.2249.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.7187.8643.25
Other Income4.494.635.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.2092.4948.41
Interest4.973.528.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax131.2388.9740.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax131.2388.9740.20
Tax34.0122.1811.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.2266.7928.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.2266.7928.28
Equity Share Capital110.03110.03110.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.846.072.96
Diluted EPS8.816.062.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.846.072.96
Diluted EPS8.816.062.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics - Tubes/Pipes/Hoses & Fittings #Prince Pipes #Prince Pipes & Fittings #Results
first published: May 13, 2021 09:44 am

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

