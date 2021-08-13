Premco Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.89 crore, up 199.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.89 crore in June 2021 up 199.88% from Rs. 6.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021 up 4180.76% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2021 up 682.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020.

Premco Global EPS has increased to Rs. 6.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Premco Global shares closed at 471.10 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)