    Precision Wires Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 798.87 crore, down 2.75% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Wires India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 798.87 crore in June 2023 down 2.75% from Rs. 821.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.55 crore in June 2023 down 1.69% from Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.26 crore in June 2023 up 7.44% from Rs. 33.75 crore in June 2022.

    Precision Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2022.

    Precision Wires shares closed at 93.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.30% returns over the last 6 months and 68.53% over the last 12 months.

    Precision Wires India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations798.87792.27821.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations798.87792.27821.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials752.56742.20755.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.000.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.32-9.562.82
    Power & Fuel----7.59
    Employees Cost9.819.148.60
    Depreciation4.043.533.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.4226.7918.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3520.1725.40
    Other Income3.877.334.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.2227.5030.13
    Interest10.039.477.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.1918.0322.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.1918.0322.60
    Tax5.655.175.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.5512.8716.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.5512.8716.83
    Equity Share Capital17.8717.8711.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.930.721.46
    Diluted EPS0.930.721.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.930.721.46
    Diluted EPS0.930.721.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Precision Wires #Precision Wires India #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

