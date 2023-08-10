Precision Wires Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 798.87 crore, down 2.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 798.87 crore in June 2023 down 2.75% from Rs. 821.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.55 crore in June 2023 down 1.69% from Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.26 crore in June 2023 up 7.44% from Rs. 33.75 crore in June 2022.

Precision Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2022.

Precision Wires shares closed at 93.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.30% returns over the last 6 months and 68.53% over the last 12 months.