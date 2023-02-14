PRAVEG Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.33 crore, up 79.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.33 crore in December 2022 up 79.89% from Rs. 15.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.51 crore in December 2022 up 110.61% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2022 up 107% from Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2021.

PRAVEG EPS has increased to Rs. 5.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.96 in December 2021.

PRAVEG shares closed at 436.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 160.77% returns over the last 6 months and 227.45% over the last 12 months.