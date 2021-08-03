Prataap Snacks Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 238.72 crore, up 44.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.72 crore in June 2021 up 44.53% from Rs. 165.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021 up 122.07% from Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.75 crore in June 2021 up 45.55% from Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2020.

Prataap Snacks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.98 in June 2020.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 722.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)