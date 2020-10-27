Pranavadity Spg Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore, down 79.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore in September 2020 down 79.13% from Rs. 15.48 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2020 down 385.1% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2020 down 111.11% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2019.

Pranavadity Spg shares closed at 12.36 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -41.42% returns over the last 12 months.