Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:38 AM IST

Pranavadity Spg Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore, down 79.13% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pranavadity Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore in September 2020 down 79.13% from Rs. 15.48 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2020 down 385.1% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2020 down 111.11% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2019.

Pranavadity Spg shares closed at 12.36 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -41.42% returns over the last 12 months.

Pranavadity Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3.231.9715.43
Other Operating Income----0.05
Total Income From Operations3.231.9715.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.281.3013.24
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.480.51-2.19
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.441.032.11
Depreciation0.300.300.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.640.513.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.91-1.68-1.03
Other Income0.100.07--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.82-1.62-1.03
Interest0.000.040.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.82-1.66-1.10
Exceptional Items-3.63----
P/L Before Tax-5.45-1.66-1.10
Tax-1.58-0.46-0.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.87-1.20-0.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.87-1.20-0.80
Equity Share Capital19.2419.2419.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.01-0.62-0.42
Diluted EPS-2.01-0.62-0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.01-0.62-0.42
Diluted EPS-2.01-0.62-0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:33 am

Earnings First-Cut #Pranavadity Spg #Pranavadity Spinning Mills #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended

