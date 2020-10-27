Pranavadity Spg Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore, down 79.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pranavadity Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore in September 2020 down 79.13% from Rs. 15.48 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2020 down 385.1% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2020 down 111.11% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2019.
Pranavadity Spg shares closed at 12.36 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -41.42% returns over the last 12 months.
|Pranavadity Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.23
|1.97
|15.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.05
|Total Income From Operations
|3.23
|1.97
|15.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.28
|1.30
|13.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.48
|0.51
|-2.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|1.03
|2.11
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.30
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.64
|0.51
|3.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.91
|-1.68
|-1.03
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.07
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.82
|-1.62
|-1.03
|Interest
|0.00
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.82
|-1.66
|-1.10
|Exceptional Items
|-3.63
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.45
|-1.66
|-1.10
|Tax
|-1.58
|-0.46
|-0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.87
|-1.20
|-0.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.87
|-1.20
|-0.80
|Equity Share Capital
|19.24
|19.24
|19.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|-0.62
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|-0.62
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|-0.62
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|-0.62
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:33 am