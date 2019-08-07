Pranavadity Spg Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.57 crore, up 0.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.57 crore in June 2019 up 0.62% from Rs. 20.45 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019 down 191.24% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019 down 128.21% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2018.

Pranavadity Spg shares closed at 17.60 on July 24, 2019 (BSE)