MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prakash Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 891.00 crore, up 20.63% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 891.00 crore in December 2020 up 20.63% from Rs. 738.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.33 crore in December 2020 up 4.57% from Rs. 29.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.97 crore in December 2020 up 0.88% from Rs. 88.19 crore in December 2019.

Prakash Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2019.

Close

Prakash Ind shares closed at 55.65 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 41.42% returns over the last 6 months and 18.28% over the last 12 months.

Prakash Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations891.00763.83738.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations891.00763.83738.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials636.69542.81471.19
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.470.4117.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost60.0259.6068.70
Depreciation39.2038.1237.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses101.4497.7494.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.1825.1549.16
Other Income1.591.831.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.7726.9850.47
Interest18.4417.8320.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.339.1529.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax31.339.1529.96
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.339.1529.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.339.1529.96
Equity Share Capital171.58171.58171.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.830.531.75
Diluted EPS1.750.511.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.830.531.75
Diluted EPS1.750.511.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Prakash Ind #Prakash Industries #Results
first published: Feb 8, 2021 04:11 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.