Prakash Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 891.00 crore, up 20.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 891.00 crore in December 2020 up 20.63% from Rs. 738.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.33 crore in December 2020 up 4.57% from Rs. 29.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.97 crore in December 2020 up 0.88% from Rs. 88.19 crore in December 2019.

Prakash Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2019.

Prakash Ind shares closed at 55.65 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 41.42% returns over the last 6 months and 18.28% over the last 12 months.