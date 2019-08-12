PPAP Automotive Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 92.05 crore, down 7.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.05 crore in June 2019 down 7.67% from Rs. 99.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2019 down 34.92% from Rs. 8.85 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in June 2019 down 23.21% from Rs. 20.12 crore in June 2018.

PPAP Automotive EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.11 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.32 in June 2018.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 161.80 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.40% returns over the last 6 months and -68.30% over the last 12 months.