    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PPAP Automotive Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.27 crore, up 7.87% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.27 crore in March 2023 up 7.87% from Rs. 122.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2023 down 366.42% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2023 down 24.24% from Rs. 12.42 crore in March 2022.

    PPAP Automotive shares closed at 198.35 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 1.17% over the last 12 months.

    PPAP Automotive
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.27127.12122.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.27127.12122.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.0191.4364.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.870.180.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.20-12.7910.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.9321.3718.79
    Depreciation8.087.717.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0917.8816.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.841.344.80
    Other Income0.490.440.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.331.785.09
    Interest3.373.322.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.04-1.553.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.04-1.553.09
    Tax-0.32-0.400.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.72-1.152.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.72-1.152.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.56-2.52-1.41
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.28-3.670.86
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.63-2.620.61
    Diluted EPS-1.63-2.620.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.63-2.620.61
    Diluted EPS-1.63-2.620.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

