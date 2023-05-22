PPAP Automotive Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.27 crore, up 7.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 132.27 crore in March 2023 up 7.87% from Rs. 122.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2023 down 366.42% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2023 down 24.24% from Rs. 12.42 crore in March 2022.
PPAP Automotive shares closed at 198.35 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 1.17% over the last 12 months.
|PPAP Automotive
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132.27
|127.12
|122.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|132.27
|127.12
|122.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|76.01
|91.43
|64.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.87
|0.18
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.20
|-12.79
|10.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.93
|21.37
|18.79
|Depreciation
|8.08
|7.71
|7.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.09
|17.88
|16.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.84
|1.34
|4.80
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.44
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.33
|1.78
|5.09
|Interest
|3.37
|3.32
|2.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.04
|-1.55
|3.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.04
|-1.55
|3.09
|Tax
|-0.32
|-0.40
|0.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.72
|-1.15
|2.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.72
|-1.15
|2.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.56
|-2.52
|-1.41
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.28
|-3.67
|0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|-2.62
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|-2.62
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|-2.62
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|-2.62
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited