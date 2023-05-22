PPAP Automotive Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.27 crore, up 7.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.27 crore in March 2023 up 7.87% from Rs. 122.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2023 down 366.42% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2023 down 24.24% from Rs. 12.42 crore in March 2022.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 198.35 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 1.17% over the last 12 months.