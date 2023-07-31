Power Grid Q1 profit falls 5.3%; Board approves bonus shares and fund raising

The company's transmission business saw a marginal increase to Rs 10,829.67 crore in the first quarter of FY 24 from Rs 10,702.98 crore during the same period last year.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) on July 31 reported a 5.3 percent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,597.16 crore in the April-June quarter, as against Rs 3,801.29 crore a year earlier.

The public sector company's Board also approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one equity share of Rs 10 each for every three equity shares held, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. The bonus is likely to be credited by September 25.

Besides, Power Grid will also raise funds of up to Rs 12,000 crore in FY 2025 from the domestic market. The company's Board approved raising funds through bonds under private placement, which could be issued in a single or multiple tranches.

ALSO READ: Power Grid declared successful bidder for 2 projects, shares spike nearly 2%

Consolidated revenue marginally increased to Rs 11,257.60 crore in the three months ended June from Rs 11,168.54 crore in the year-ago quarter. In that, the revenue from operations during the same period increased by one percent to Rs 11,048.13 crore to Rs 10,905.21 crore.

The company's transmission business saw a marginal increase to Rs 10,829.67 crore in the first quarter of FY 24 from Rs 10,702.98 crore during the same period last year. Earnings from telecom business rose to Rs 212.19 crore from Rs 190.32 crore. Revenue from consultancy services, however, declined 46 percent to Rs 126.74 crore from Rs 235.39 crore.

The company's shares closed 3.04 percent higher at Rs 266.05 on the NSE on July 31.

ALSO READ: Power Grid board approves raising up to Rs 5,700 crore through bonds this fiscal