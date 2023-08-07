Poly Medicure Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.56 crore, up 27.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.56 crore in June 2023 up 27.85% from Rs. 239.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.52 crore in June 2023 up 110.15% from Rs. 28.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.27 crore in June 2023 up 86.19% from Rs. 52.78 crore in June 2022.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 6.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2022.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 1,271.40 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.71% returns over the last 6 months and 72.37% over the last 12 months.