    Poly Medicure Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.56 crore, up 27.85% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poly Medicure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 305.56 crore in June 2023 up 27.85% from Rs. 239.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.52 crore in June 2023 up 110.15% from Rs. 28.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.27 crore in June 2023 up 86.19% from Rs. 52.78 crore in June 2022.

    Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 6.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2022.

    Poly Medicure shares closed at 1,271.40 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.71% returns over the last 6 months and 72.37% over the last 12 months.

    Poly Medicure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations305.56293.31239.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations305.56293.31239.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials99.40101.1892.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.771.312.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.47-3.47-6.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.4149.9441.88
    Depreciation15.0414.7113.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses--5.743.92
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.4256.9457.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.0666.9634.62
    Other Income13.178.664.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.2375.6239.20
    Interest2.362.221.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.8773.4038.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax80.8773.4038.13
    Tax20.3415.929.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.5257.4828.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.5257.4828.80
    Equity Share Capital47.9747.9747.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.316.003.00
    Diluted EPS6.305.993.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.316.003.00
    Diluted EPS6.305.993.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

