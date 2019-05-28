PNB narrows Q4 loss to Rs 4,750 cr; asset quality, PCR improve

State-owned Punjab National Bank has narrowed its loss to Rs 4,750 crore in January-March quarter and also improved its asset quality and provision coverage ratio.

The lender had reported a big loss of Rs 13,417 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal due to Neerav Modi-led alleged fraud.

On the assets front, gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances reduced to 15.5 percent against 16.33 percent in the previous quarter.

Likewise, the net NPAs as a percentage of net advances also dropped to 6.56 percent against 8.22 percent sequentially.

The bank improved its provision coverage ratio to 74.5 percent in the March quarter against 68.9 percent in the December quarter but net interest margin contracted sequentially to 2.45 percent against 2.64 percent.

At 1326 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 88.60, down Rs 0.70, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.