App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB narrows Q4 loss to Rs 4,750 cr; asset quality, PCR improve

The bank improved its provision coverage ratio to 74.5 percent in March quarter against 68.9 percent in December quarter but net interest margin contracted sequentially to 2.45 percent against 2.64 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Punjab National Bank has narrowed its loss to Rs 4,750 crore in January-March quarter and also improved its asset quality and provision coverage ratio.

The lender had reported a big loss of Rs 13,417 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal due to Neerav Modi-led alleged fraud.

On the assets front, gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances reduced to 15.5 percent against 16.33 percent in the previous quarter.

Likewise, the net NPAs as a percentage of net advances also dropped to 6.56 percent against 8.22 percent sequentially.

The bank improved its provision coverage ratio to 74.5 percent in the March quarter against 68.9 percent in the December quarter but net interest margin contracted sequentially to 2.45 percent against 2.64 percent.

At 1326 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 88.60, down Rs 0.70, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.
First Published on May 28, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #Punjab National Bank #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

PM Modi Meets Pranab Mukherjee, Seeks His Blessings

Panel on Making Cities Disabled-Friendly Invites Wheelchair-Bound Acti ...

Disha Patani on Working with Salman Khan: Don't Know if I Ever Get Suc ...

SSC CPO SI, ASI Results 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in; How to Check

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 20 ...

NVS Teacher Recruitment 2019: NVS Releases Applications for 370 Teache ...

AILET Result 2019: Delhi National Law University Declared AILET Result ...

DRDO Recruitment 2019: DRDO Announces Recruitment for Technicians at d ...

#JCBKiKhudayi Memes Take Over Social Media: Want to Know More About JC ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty trades around 11,900, Sensex trades lower ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Reliance Capital surges on debt reduction plans

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Amit Shah, Narendra Modi have chance to convert BJP's fledgling footpr ...

Amid thawing India-Pakistan tensions after election results, neighbour ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series India launch LIVE updates: Reno 10X Zoom Edition feat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.