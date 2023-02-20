Pioneer Invest Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.44 crore, down 21.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.44 crore in December 2022 down 21.54% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 1381.1% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 67.29% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.

Pioneer Invest shares closed at 34.90 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.33% returns over the last 6 months and -5.55% over the last 12 months.