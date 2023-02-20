English
    Pioneer Invest Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.44 crore, down 21.54% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pioneer Investcorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.44 crore in December 2022 down 21.54% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 1381.1% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 67.29% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.

    Pioneer Invest shares closed at 34.90 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.33% returns over the last 6 months and -5.55% over the last 12 months.

    Pioneer Investcorp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.449.228.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.449.228.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.053.903.59
    Depreciation0.270.260.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.541.081.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.583.972.82
    Other Income0.210.010.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.783.982.93
    Interest1.721.182.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.942.800.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.942.800.20
    Tax0.110.080.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.052.720.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.052.720.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.052.720.08
    Equity Share Capital12.3012.3012.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.852.210.07
    Diluted EPS-0.852.210.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.852.210.07
    Diluted EPS-0.852.210.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

