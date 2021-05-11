Pioneer Distill Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.35 crore, up 32.58% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Distilleries are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.35 crore in March 2021 up 32.58% from Rs. 38.73 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2021 up 38.66% from Rs. 34.84 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2021 up 69.95% from Rs. 14.81 crore in March 2020.
Pioneer Distill shares closed at 109.20 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and 11.60% over the last 12 months.
|Pioneer Distilleries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.35
|32.08
|38.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.35
|32.08
|38.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.89
|30.55
|42.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.39
|-4.50
|-9.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.65
|3.59
|3.24
|Depreciation
|8.87
|8.07
|12.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.62
|15.16
|18.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.07
|-20.79
|-27.76
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.76
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.32
|-20.03
|-27.02
|Interest
|8.05
|7.92
|7.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.37
|-27.95
|-34.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.37
|-27.95
|-34.99
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.37
|-27.95
|-34.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.37
|-27.95
|-34.84
|Equity Share Capital
|13.39
|13.39
|13.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.96
|-20.88
|-26.02
|Diluted EPS
|-15.96
|-20.88
|-26.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.96
|-20.88
|-26.02
|Diluted EPS
|-15.96
|-20.88
|-26.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited