Pioneer Distill Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.35 crore, up 32.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.35 crore in March 2021 up 32.58% from Rs. 38.73 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2021 up 38.66% from Rs. 34.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2021 up 69.95% from Rs. 14.81 crore in March 2020.

Pioneer Distill shares closed at 109.20 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and 11.60% over the last 12 months.