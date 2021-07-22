Pioneer Distill Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore, up 12.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore in June 2021 up 12.17% from Rs. 32.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2021 down 2.53% from Rs. 20.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2021 down 3.76% from Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2020.

Pioneer Distill shares closed at 130.15 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.81% returns over the last 6 months and 12.78% over the last 12 months.