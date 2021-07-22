Pioneer Distill Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore, up 12.17% Y-o-Y
July 22, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Distilleries are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore in June 2021 up 12.17% from Rs. 32.94 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2021 down 2.53% from Rs. 20.13 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2021 down 3.76% from Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2020.
Pioneer Distill shares closed at 130.15 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.81% returns over the last 6 months and 12.78% over the last 12 months.
|Pioneer Distilleries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.95
|51.35
|32.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.95
|51.35
|32.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.69
|32.89
|23.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.68
|5.39
|3.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.76
|3.65
|2.97
|Depreciation
|8.42
|8.87
|8.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.79
|14.62
|7.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.03
|-14.07
|-12.56
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.28
|-13.32
|-11.81
|Interest
|8.36
|8.05
|8.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.64
|-21.37
|-20.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.64
|-21.37
|-20.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.64
|-21.37
|-20.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.64
|-21.37
|-20.13
|Equity Share Capital
|13.39
|13.39
|13.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.42
|-15.96
|-15.04
|Diluted EPS
|-15.42
|-15.96
|-15.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.42
|-15.96
|-15.04
|Diluted EPS
|-15.42
|-15.96
|-15.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited