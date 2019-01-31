Pioneer Distill Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.61 crore, up 29.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.61 crore in December 2018 up 29.68% from Rs. 33.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.34 crore in December 2018 down 21.02% from Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2018 up 982.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.

Pioneer Distill shares closed at 148.45 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.30% returns over the last 6 months and -24.45% over the last 12 months.