Pioneer Distill Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.61 crore, up 29.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Distilleries are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.61 crore in December 2018 up 29.68% from Rs. 33.63 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.34 crore in December 2018 down 21.02% from Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2018 up 982.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.
Pioneer Distill shares closed at 148.45 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.30% returns over the last 6 months and -24.45% over the last 12 months.
|Pioneer Distilleries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.61
|30.01
|33.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.61
|30.01
|33.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.04
|20.12
|18.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.18
|0.17
|6.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.00
|2.64
|2.25
|Depreciation
|12.17
|12.45
|8.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.47
|17.85
|7.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.89
|-23.22
|-9.84
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.76
|1.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.14
|-22.46
|-7.95
|Interest
|7.31
|7.33
|5.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.45
|-29.79
|-13.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.45
|-29.79
|-13.55
|Tax
|-5.11
|-9.34
|-4.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.34
|-20.45
|-9.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.34
|-20.45
|-9.37
|Equity Share Capital
|13.39
|13.39
|13.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.47
|-15.27
|-7.00
|Diluted EPS
|-8.47
|-15.27
|-7.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.47
|-15.27
|-7.00
|Diluted EPS
|-8.47
|-15.27
|-7.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited