English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Petronet LNG Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13,873.93 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Petronet LNG are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13,873.93 crore in March 2023 up 24.31% from Rs. 11,160.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 614.25 crore in March 2023 down 18.12% from Rs. 750.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,096.82 crore in March 2023 down 12.56% from Rs. 1,254.30 crore in March 2022.

    Petronet LNG EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.00 in March 2022.

    Petronet LNG shares closed at 236.70 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.28% returns over the last 6 months and 13.85% over the last 12 months.

    Petronet LNG
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13,873.9315,775.8711,160.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13,873.9315,775.8711,160.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12,637.0713,856.719,782.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.1144.6842.81
    Depreciation188.57192.32189.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses259.68199.12165.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax754.501,483.04979.43
    Other Income153.75183.8785.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax908.251,666.911,064.67
    Interest90.2181.3580.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax818.041,585.56984.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax818.041,585.56984.38
    Tax203.79405.02234.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities614.251,180.54750.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period614.251,180.54750.14
    Equity Share Capital1,500.001,500.001,500.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----11,925.47
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.097.875.00
    Diluted EPS4.097.875.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.097.875.00
    Diluted EPS4.097.875.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Petronet LNG #Results
    first published: May 4, 2023 02:53 pm