Petronet LNG Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13,873.93 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,873.93 crore in March 2023 up 24.31% from Rs. 11,160.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 614.25 crore in March 2023 down 18.12% from Rs. 750.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,096.82 crore in March 2023 down 12.56% from Rs. 1,254.30 crore in March 2022.

Petronet LNG EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.00 in March 2022.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 236.70 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.28% returns over the last 6 months and 13.85% over the last 12 months.