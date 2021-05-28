Patel Integrate Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.14 crore, down 12.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.14 crore in March 2021 down 12.87% from Rs. 82.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021 down 3.73% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2021 down 50.83% from Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2020.

Patel Integrate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2020.

Patel Integrate shares closed at 27.70 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.70% returns over the last 6 months and 69.94% over the last 12 months.