Patanjali Foods slips after Q1 profit tanks 64%

Shares of Patanjali Foods slipped over 2 percent in morning trade on August 14 after the company reported a 64 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 87.75 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year due to a fall in prices of cooking oils.

Its net profit stood at Rs 241.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Patanjali Foods were trading 2.47 percent down at Rs 1,261.50 on the BSE at 9.50 am.

Total income rose to Rs 7,810.50 crore in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 from Rs 7,370.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the edible oil firm said in a post-market hours regulatory filing on August 11. The edible oil segment recorded sales of Rs 5,890.73 crore.

"Despite edible oil revenue degrowth, the sales volume increased by 1.4 lakh tonnes registering a growth of 35.80 per cent year-on-year," the filing said.

The edible oil industry was impacted by significantly lower prices than the previous quarter due to a sudden fall in prices which left the industry with high-price inventory in hand, as well as stock in transit, the company said.

"Further, Government intervention in lowering prices in spite of holding high-priced inventory impacted profitability negatively during the quarter. However, the company is of the view that this is purely cyclical in nature and on account of events that the industry witnessed in the quarter,” Patanjali Foods said.

Incorporated in 1986, Patanjali Foods (formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd) is one of the leading firms in the edible oils segment and is aiming to become a major player in FMCG market as well.

It sells products under Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela brands.

"Our Food & FMCG segment is performing in line with our targets. We have been growing at a healthy rate and our new product launches will boost our growth further. We see Food & FMCG segment to be a major contributor to our revenue as well as margins," Patanjali Foods CEO Sanjeev Asthana said.

Shares of the company are up 5 percent on YTD basis, while the 1-year return stands at 12 percent.

