English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Parichay Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore, down 1.66% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parichay Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore in December 2022 down 1.66% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 105.07% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 105.18% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.

    Parichay Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.2810.504.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.2810.504.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.3711.042.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.571.93
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.571.93
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.10-0.571.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.10-0.571.93
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.10-0.571.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-0.571.93
    Equity Share Capital1.201.201.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-4.7416.11
    Diluted EPS-0.82-4.7416.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-4.7416.11
    Diluted EPS-0.82-4.7416.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited