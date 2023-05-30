Panacea Biotec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.02 crore, up 80.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.02 crore in March 2023 up 80.77% from Rs. 41.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.69 crore in March 2023 up 22.2% from Rs. 25.31 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.70 crore in March 2023 up 181.5% from Rs. 16.81 crore in March 2022.
Panacea Biotec shares closed at 122.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -14.82% over the last 12 months.
|Panacea Biotec
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.02
|71.97
|41.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|75.02
|71.97
|41.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.16
|28.50
|23.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.75
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.00
|-0.23
|-10.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.03
|17.49
|18.55
|Depreciation
|5.90
|6.08
|7.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.65
|13.92
|29.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.47
|6.21
|-26.44
|Other Income
|10.27
|9.71
|2.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.80
|15.92
|-23.87
|Interest
|2.70
|2.68
|1.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.10
|13.24
|-25.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.10
|13.24
|-25.31
|Tax
|24.79
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.69
|13.24
|-25.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.69
|13.24
|-25.31
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|2.16
|-4.13
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|2.16
|-4.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|2.16
|-4.13
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|2.16
|-4.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited