Panacea Biotec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.02 crore, up 80.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.02 crore in March 2023 up 80.77% from Rs. 41.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.69 crore in March 2023 up 22.2% from Rs. 25.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.70 crore in March 2023 up 181.5% from Rs. 16.81 crore in March 2022.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 122.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -14.82% over the last 12 months.