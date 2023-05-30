English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Panacea Biotec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.02 crore, up 80.77% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.02 crore in March 2023 up 80.77% from Rs. 41.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.69 crore in March 2023 up 22.2% from Rs. 25.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.70 crore in March 2023 up 181.5% from Rs. 16.81 crore in March 2022.

    Panacea Biotec shares closed at 122.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -14.82% over the last 12 months.

    Panacea Biotec
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.0271.9741.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.0271.9741.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.1628.5023.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.75----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.00-0.23-10.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.0317.4918.55
    Depreciation5.906.087.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.6513.9229.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.476.21-26.44
    Other Income10.279.712.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.8015.92-23.87
    Interest2.702.681.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.1013.24-25.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.1013.24-25.31
    Tax24.79----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.6913.24-25.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.6913.24-25.31
    Equity Share Capital6.136.136.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.212.16-4.13
    Diluted EPS-3.212.16-4.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.212.16-4.13
    Diluted EPS-3.212.16-4.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Panacea Biotec #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:11 pm