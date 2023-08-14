Panacea Biotec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.41 crore, up 45.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.41 crore in June 2023 up 45.76% from Rs. 61.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2023 up 101.74% from Rs. 74.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2023 up 115.5% from Rs. 65.49 crore in June 2022.

Panacea Biotec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.12 in June 2022.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 136.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.98% returns over the last 6 months and 6.47% over the last 12 months.