English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Panacea Biotec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.93 crore, down 8.38% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.93 crore in March 2023 down 8.38% from Rs. 140.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2023 down 101.02% from Rs. 1,237.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.39 crore in March 2023 up 135.92% from Rs. 26.14 crore in March 2022.

    Panacea Biotec shares closed at 122.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -14.82% over the last 12 months.

    Panacea Biotec
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.93115.20140.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.93115.20140.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.5148.0752.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.964.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.03-2.2511.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.5532.0247.13
    Depreciation9.51-16.5511.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.5744.0454.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.187.91-41.34
    Other Income15.0613.944.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.1221.85-37.29
    Interest1.0527.1830.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.17-5.33-67.95
    Exceptional Items19.3827.771,676.21
    P/L Before Tax18.2122.441,608.26
    Tax30.893.07370.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.6819.371,237.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.6819.371,237.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.6819.371,237.47
    Equity Share Capital6.136.136.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.073.16202.03
    Diluted EPS-2.073.16202.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.073.16202.03
    Diluted EPS-2.073.16202.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Panacea Biotec #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 04:00 pm