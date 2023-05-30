Panacea Biotec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.93 crore, down 8.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:
Net Sales at Rs 128.93 crore in March 2023 down 8.38% from Rs. 140.73 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2023 down 101.02% from Rs. 1,237.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.39 crore in March 2023 up 135.92% from Rs. 26.14 crore in March 2022.
Panacea Biotec shares closed at 122.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -14.82% over the last 12 months.
|Panacea Biotec
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|128.93
|115.20
|140.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|128.93
|115.20
|140.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|59.51
|48.07
|52.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.96
|4.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.03
|-2.25
|11.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.55
|32.02
|47.13
|Depreciation
|9.51
|-16.55
|11.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.57
|44.04
|54.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.18
|7.91
|-41.34
|Other Income
|15.06
|13.94
|4.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|21.85
|-37.29
|Interest
|1.05
|27.18
|30.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-5.33
|-67.95
|Exceptional Items
|19.38
|27.77
|1,676.21
|P/L Before Tax
|18.21
|22.44
|1,608.26
|Tax
|30.89
|3.07
|370.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.68
|19.37
|1,237.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.68
|19.37
|1,237.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.68
|19.37
|1,237.47
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|3.16
|202.03
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|3.16
|202.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|3.16
|202.03
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|3.16
|202.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited