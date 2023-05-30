Panacea Biotec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.93 crore, down 8.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.93 crore in March 2023 down 8.38% from Rs. 140.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2023 down 101.02% from Rs. 1,237.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.39 crore in March 2023 up 135.92% from Rs. 26.14 crore in March 2022.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 122.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -14.82% over the last 12 months.