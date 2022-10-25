Oriental Trimex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore, down 33.84% Y-o-Y
October 25, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Trimex are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore in September 2022 down 33.84% from Rs. 5.05 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 84.96% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 275% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.
Oriental Trimex shares closed at 8.55 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.96% returns over the last 6 months and -13.64% over the last 12 months.
|Oriental Trimex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.34
|2.00
|5.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.34
|2.00
|5.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.09
|0.05
|0.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.60
|0.58
|3.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.42
|1.54
|1.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.09
|0.14
|Depreciation
|--
|0.37
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.21
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.83
|-1.02
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.21
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.61
|-0.29
|Interest
|0.06
|1.52
|1.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-2.13
|-1.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|-2.13
|-1.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-2.13
|-1.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-2.13
|-1.33
|Equity Share Capital
|28.52
|28.52
|28.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.75
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.75
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.75
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.75
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited