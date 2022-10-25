Oriental Trimex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore, down 33.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore in September 2022 down 33.84% from Rs. 5.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 84.96% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 275% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Oriental Trimex shares closed at 8.55 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.96% returns over the last 6 months and -13.64% over the last 12 months.