Oriental Carbon Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.80 crore, down 18.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.80 crore in June 2023 down 18.38% from Rs. 152.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.29 crore in June 2023 up 8.83% from Rs. 14.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2023 up 16.27% from Rs. 30.74 crore in June 2022.

Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 16.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.98 in June 2022.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 796.90 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.18% returns over the last 6 months and -11.22% over the last 12 months.