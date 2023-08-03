English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Oriental Carbon Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.80 crore, down 18.38% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.80 crore in June 2023 down 18.38% from Rs. 152.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.29 crore in June 2023 up 8.83% from Rs. 14.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2023 up 16.27% from Rs. 30.74 crore in June 2022.

    Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 16.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.98 in June 2022.

    Oriental Carbon shares closed at 796.90 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.18% returns over the last 6 months and -11.22% over the last 12 months.

    Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.80122.29152.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.80122.29152.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.1944.0974.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.042.170.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.351.88-12.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.3815.6915.59
    Depreciation7.467.207.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.9430.4345.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.4420.8322.63
    Other Income1.830.290.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.2821.1223.60
    Interest3.133.092.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.1518.0321.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.1518.0321.14
    Tax7.854.325.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.3013.7215.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.3013.7215.98
    Minority Interest-1.01-1.09-1.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.2912.6314.97
    Equity Share Capital9.999.999.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.3112.6514.98
    Diluted EPS16.3112.6514.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.3112.6514.98
    Diluted EPS16.3112.6514.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Oriental Carbon #Oriental Carbon and Chemicals #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!