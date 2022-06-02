Orient Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 191.14 crore, up 23.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.14 crore in March 2022 up 23.66% from Rs. 154.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022 up 42.59% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2022 down 12.5% from Rs. 9.20 crore in March 2021.

Orient Paper shares closed at 26.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months and -5.11% over the last 12 months.