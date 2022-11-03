Orient Green Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore, down 21.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore in September 2022 down 21.23% from Rs. 7.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2022 down 99.7% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2022 down 43.68% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.

Orient Green shares closed at 8.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.68% returns over the last 6 months and 79.35% over the last 12 months.