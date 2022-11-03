English
    Orient Green Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore, down 21.23% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore in September 2022 down 21.23% from Rs. 7.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2022 down 99.7% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2022 down 43.68% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.

    Orient Green shares closed at 8.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.68% returns over the last 6 months and 79.35% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Green Power Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.166.757.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.166.757.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.600.480.80
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.2110.419.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.66-4.15-2.04
    Other Income0.150.220.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.51-3.93-1.75
    Interest3.913.781.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.42-7.71-2.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.42-7.71-2.87
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.42-7.71-2.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.25-0.15-0.47
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.67-7.86-3.34
    Equity Share Capital750.72750.72750.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.10-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.10-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.10-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.10-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

