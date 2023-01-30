Orient Green Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore, down 25.25% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.27 6.16 7.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.27 6.16 7.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.62 0.60 0.62 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.61 8.21 8.19 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -2.66 -1.76 Other Income 12.44 0.15 0.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.47 -2.51 -1.33 Interest -1.67 3.91 0.99 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.14 -6.42 -2.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 14.14 -6.42 -2.32 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.14 -6.42 -2.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 0.71 -0.25 -0.16 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.85 -6.67 -2.48 Equity Share Capital 750.72 750.72 750.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.20 -0.10 -0.03 Diluted EPS 0.20 -0.10 -0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.20 -0.10 -0.03 Diluted EPS 0.20 -0.10 -0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited